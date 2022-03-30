JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Children’s Museum (MCM) will host a Youth Summit on Friday, April 15. Check-in will be from 8:00 a.m. to 8:45 a.m., and the summit will begin at 9:00 a.m.

MCM’s Youth Summit seeks to bring high school students together with community leaders, businesses, colleges, and universities, and more in conversations surrounding young people both presently and in the future. The goal of this summit is to provide attendees with tools and effective practices to aid them in being successful and excellent.

Panelists include:

Thomas J. Hudson, President, Jackson State University

Nora Miller, President, Mississippi University for Women

Dr. Antwon Woods, Assistant to the President, Belhaven

Dr. Carmen Walters, President, Tougaloo College

Attendees are encouraged to register by April 1, 2022. Click here to register for the event.