LEXINGTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The civil rights attorney, who was arrested by the Lexington Police Department, spoke out on Monday against what she called a “corrupt system.”

Jill Jefferson was arrested on Saturday, June 10 after filming a traffic stop. She said she noticed someone being pulled over and decided to record the incident.

Jefferson was arrested and charged with three misdemeanors: failure to comply, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

Jefferson said the police force has been terrorizing the citizens of Lexington for far too long. Jefferson and other leaders are calling on the Department of Justice to open a patterns and practice investigation against the police department.

“People need to know that there is no urgency and there is not going to be any accountability that comes from this city. It’s not going to come from the state. It’s going to have to come from outside here, and we have to push with every single thing we have across this nation to make this stop,” said Jefferson.

She is scheduled to appear in court on July 13. Jefferson said she will fight the case.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the Lexington Police Department and the mayor’s office. We have not heard back.