Mississippi Civil Rights Museum free to public on Emmett Till’s birthday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) -The Mississippi Civil Rights Museum offered free admission to commemorate Emmett Till’s 80th birthday on Sunday.

Emmett Till was born in Chicago on July 25, 1941. In August 1955, he was kidnapped and brutally lynched by two white men while visiting relatives in Money, Mississippi.

The fourteen-year-old was accused of flirting with a white woman inside a local general store. Till’s death ignited the Civil Rights Movement across the nation as numerous activists fought to put an end to racial discrimination and injustice in the south.

People said Till’s death was not in vain.

“The history that we are repeating has said to serve with Emmet Till’s birthday. Today for me that this war is already won we just got to put the right faces in the right places in order for us to acknowledge a history that is going to be reborn and restored where all can come together,” said Bobbi Ruth Primer.

Till’s mother, Mamie Till Bradley, insisted on an open-casket funeral so the world could see what horror was done to her son. Mississippi NAACP field secretary Medgar Evers, assisted in investigating Till’s murder but even after confessions were made no additional prosecution was pursued.