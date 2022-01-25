JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence is working to spread awareness about different types of domestic violence due to the high numbers incidents in the past few years.

The coalition works with 12 shelter programs across the state, which equips victims with resources on how to break away from their situations. Law enforcement and first responders are trained on what to look for and how to assist victims while in the field.

Tara Steverson, communications coordinator of the organization, said in the last three years, the Mississippi Legislature passed to help victims share their stories anonymously in court.

Anyone who may be a victim of domestic violence is encouraged to call 1-800-898-3234 or visit the organization’s website.