CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Homecoming festivities have been set for Mississippi College in Clinton.

The first such event listed on MC’s homecoming homecoming calendar is the Homecoming Golf Tournament off campus. WJTV 12 News has detailed information on the week’s biggest events and the locations and times for everything else scheduled.

Biggest events

Friday, October 20

Homecoming Golf Tournament

When: 11:00 a.m.

Where: Patrick Farms, 300 Clubhouse Drive

Patrick Farms is a 200-acre course just over 20 miles from campus in Pearl. Open to alumni, students, and guests. Registration, which is required, opens at 10:30 a.m. and is $75. The first 24 teams to register will be guaranteed a spot in the tournament. Registration fee includes green fees, cart rental, range balls, an MC golf umbrella and lunch which starts at 11:00 a.m. A four-man scramble with a shotgun starts at noon.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. For questions, call Jim Turcotte at 601.925.3809.

Saturday, October 21

Coach “Hap” Hudson Homecoming 5K Run

When: 8:00 a.m.

Where: Downtown Clinton

MC’s Department of Kinesiology will host its 15th annual fun-filled 5K, which will begin at Cockcroft Hall, wind through the historic district in downtown Clinton and surrounding neighborhoods, and end in Robinson-Hale Stadium on the Dr. James E. Parkman Track.

Registration is required. For more information, call race director Suzanne McDonough at 601.940.8186 or 601.925.7720.

National Alumni Association Awards Brunch

When: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Where: Anderson Hall, BC Rogers Student Center

The National Alumni Association will honor its 2023 distinguished alumni during its annual homecoming brunch. An RVSP and $25 is needed to attend the event.

2023 Alumni Honorees:

Alumnus of the Year – Wayne Arthur “Art” Stevens, ‘86, ‘89

Young Alumni of the Year – Dr. Lee ‘06 and Suzanne Anderson Walker ‘04

Order of the Golden Arrow – Dr. “Susan” Ruth Cope Fortenberry ‘03 and Dr. Malinda “Mindy” Mallory Prewitt ‘95

Award of Excellence – C. Kent Adams Award of Service – Dennis Keveryn ‘65

Homecoming Parade

When: 3:30 p.m.

Where: College Street

MC students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends will parade down College Street celebrating the Choctaw spirit in anticipation of the homecoming game.

Kick-Off: Mississippi College Vs. Chowan University

When: 6:00 p.m.

Where: Robinson-Hale Stadium

The Choctaws (2-3, 1-2 in conference play) will play the Chowan University Hawks (0-5, 0-3) for homecoming. Leading the Choctaws on offense this season include junior runningback Ron Craten and sophomore quarterback Cameron Davis. The Choctaws, coming off a win this weekend against Shorter University, are expected to win against the Hawks.

Other events

Department of Communication Distinguished Alumni Reception

When: noon

Where: Room 107, Aven Hall

School of Education Reception

When: 4:00 p.m.

Where: Alumni Hall, third floor

Dr. Kirk Ford Seminar Room Naming Ceremony

When: 4:00 p.m.

Where: Jennings Courtyard, Jennings Hall

School of Nursing 50th Celebration 1973-2023

When: 5:00 p.m.

Where: Gore Arts Complex, East Campus

Blues & Gold Gathering

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Belhaven Town Center, 1121 North Jefferson Street

2000 To 2005 Class Gathering

Where: Latimer House

For more information please contact Karen Howell Bennett, at 601.441.3880 or khowell@brunini.com

Decade of The 70’s, 50 Year Club, Class of 1973 Special Recognition

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Court Level, Alumni Hall

Follies

When: 7:00 p.m.

Where: Swor Auditorium

Saturday, October 21

Alumni Association Board Gathering

When: 8:30 a.m.

Where: Cross Board Room, 3rd Floor, Alumni Hall

Welcome Table, Essential First Stop!

When: 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.

Where: Welcome Center, Alumni Hall

Department of Art

When: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Gore Art Gallery, Leland Speed Library

Tour of Gore Arts Complex

When: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Where: Gore Arts Complex

School of Science And Mathematics Reception

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Lobby, MCC Science Building

Leland Speed Library And Mc Archives Open House

When: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Where: Leland Speed Library

Medical/Dental Alumni Association Reception

When: 1:00 pm

Where: Room 207, Self Hall

Social Tribe Alumni Receptions

Chenoa, Kissimee, Laguna, Nenamoosha and Swannanoa Alumni Reception

When: 1:00 pm

Where: Alumni Hall

Shawreth Alumni Reception

When: 1:00 p.m.

Where: 1826

SGA Alumni Reception

When: 1:00 p.m.

Where: Dining Room, 3rd Floor, Alumni Hall

MC Singers in Concert

When: 1:30 p.m.

Where: Provine Chapel

Reunion Row Tents

When: 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Quad

Reunion Tailgating

When: 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Quad

Academic Department Tailgating

When: 2:00 p.m.

Where: The Quad

Homecoming Tailgate Meal

When: 4:00 p.m.

Where: The Quad/Patio

RSVP required. $10

Reception for MC Athletes Past And Present

When: 4:30 p.m.

Where: Moody Adams Field House

View MC’s Homecoming calendar for more information.