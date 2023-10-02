CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Homecoming festivities have been set for Mississippi College in Clinton.
The first such event listed on MC’s homecoming homecoming calendar is the Homecoming Golf Tournament off campus. WJTV 12 News has detailed information on the week’s biggest events and the locations and times for everything else scheduled.
Biggest events
Friday, October 20
Homecoming Golf Tournament
- When: 11:00 a.m.
- Where: Patrick Farms, 300 Clubhouse Drive
Patrick Farms is a 200-acre course just over 20 miles from campus in Pearl. Open to alumni, students, and guests. Registration, which is required, opens at 10:30 a.m. and is $75. The first 24 teams to register will be guaranteed a spot in the tournament. Registration fee includes green fees, cart rental, range balls, an MC golf umbrella and lunch which starts at 11:00 a.m. A four-man scramble with a shotgun starts at noon.
Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams. For questions, call Jim Turcotte at 601.925.3809.
Saturday, October 21
Coach “Hap” Hudson Homecoming 5K Run
- When: 8:00 a.m.
- Where: Downtown Clinton
MC’s Department of Kinesiology will host its 15th annual fun-filled 5K, which will begin at Cockcroft Hall, wind through the historic district in downtown Clinton and surrounding neighborhoods, and end in Robinson-Hale Stadium on the Dr. James E. Parkman Track.
Registration is required. For more information, call race director Suzanne McDonough at 601.940.8186 or 601.925.7720.
National Alumni Association Awards Brunch
- When: 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Where: Anderson Hall, BC Rogers Student Center
The National Alumni Association will honor its 2023 distinguished alumni during its annual homecoming brunch. An RVSP and $25 is needed to attend the event.
2023 Alumni Honorees:
- Alumnus of the Year – Wayne Arthur “Art” Stevens, ‘86, ‘89
- Young Alumni of the Year – Dr. Lee ‘06 and Suzanne Anderson Walker ‘04
- Order of the Golden Arrow – Dr. “Susan” Ruth Cope Fortenberry ‘03 and Dr. Malinda “Mindy” Mallory Prewitt ‘95
- Award of Excellence – C. Kent Adams Award of Service – Dennis Keveryn ‘65
Homecoming Parade
- When: 3:30 p.m.
- Where: College Street
MC students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends will parade down College Street celebrating the Choctaw spirit in anticipation of the homecoming game.
Kick-Off: Mississippi College Vs. Chowan University
- When: 6:00 p.m.
- Where: Robinson-Hale Stadium
The Choctaws (2-3, 1-2 in conference play) will play the Chowan University Hawks (0-5, 0-3) for homecoming. Leading the Choctaws on offense this season include junior runningback Ron Craten and sophomore quarterback Cameron Davis. The Choctaws, coming off a win this weekend against Shorter University, are expected to win against the Hawks.
Other events
Friday, October 20
Department of Communication Distinguished Alumni Reception
- When: noon
- Where: Room 107, Aven Hall
School of Education Reception
- When: 4:00 p.m.
- Where: Alumni Hall, third floor
Dr. Kirk Ford Seminar Room Naming Ceremony
- When: 4:00 p.m.
- Where: Jennings Courtyard, Jennings Hall
School of Nursing 50th Celebration 1973-2023
- When: 5:00 p.m.
- Where: Gore Arts Complex, East Campus
Blues & Gold Gathering
- When: 7:00 p.m.
- Where: Belhaven Town Center, 1121 North Jefferson Street
2000 To 2005 Class Gathering
- Where: Latimer House
For more information please contact Karen Howell Bennett, at 601.441.3880 or khowell@brunini.com
Decade of The 70’s, 50 Year Club, Class of 1973 Special Recognition
- When: 7:00 p.m.
- Where: Court Level, Alumni Hall
Follies
- When: 7:00 p.m.
- Where: Swor Auditorium
Saturday, October 21
Coach “Hap” Hudson Homecoming 5K Run
- When: 8:00 a.m.
- Where: Downtown Clinton
Alumni Association Board Gathering
- When: 8:30 a.m.
- Where: Cross Board Room, 3rd Floor, Alumni Hall
Welcome Table, Essential First Stop!
- When: 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
- Where: Welcome Center, Alumni Hall
Department of Art
- When: 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Where: Gore Art Gallery, Leland Speed Library
Tour of Gore Arts Complex
- When: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- Where: Gore Arts Complex
School of Science And Mathematics Reception
- When: 9:30 a.m.
- Where: Lobby, MCC Science Building
Leland Speed Library And Mc Archives Open House
- When: 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
- Where: Leland Speed Library
Medical/Dental Alumni Association Reception
- When: 1:00 pm
- Where: Room 207, Self Hall
Social Tribe Alumni Receptions
Chenoa, Kissimee, Laguna, Nenamoosha and Swannanoa Alumni Reception
- When: 1:00 pm
- Where: Alumni Hall
Shawreth Alumni Reception
- When: 1:00 p.m.
- Where: 1826
SGA Alumni Reception
- When: 1:00 p.m.
- Where: Dining Room, 3rd Floor, Alumni Hall
MC Singers in Concert
- When: 1:30 p.m.
- Where: Provine Chapel
Reunion Row Tents
- When: 2:00 p.m.
- Where: The Quad
Reunion Tailgating
- When: 2:00 p.m.
- Where: The Quad
Academic Department Tailgating
- When: 2:00 p.m.
- Where: The Quad
Homecoming Tailgate Meal
- When: 4:00 p.m.
- Where: The Quad/Patio
RSVP required. $10
Reception for MC Athletes Past And Present
- When: 4:30 p.m.
- Where: Moody Adams Field House
View MC’s Homecoming calendar for more information.