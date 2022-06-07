CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – University Headquarters, a website that offers information about distance-learning opportunities, named Mississippi College the best private online university in the state for 2022.

According to officials, UniversityHQ considered graduation rate, net price, average graduate salary, retention rate, reputation, and student-to-faculty ratio while developing its proprietary ratings system of qualified universities and colleges.

“MC faculty and staff work very hard to provide a high-quality, affordable, and enjoyable experience for our online students,” Dr. Keith D. Randazzo, assistant professor of kinesiology, said. “Every part of the online process, from streamlining applications to providing virtual financial aid and virtual career services counseling, is intentionally thought out to support our online students. In our courses, our faculty work very hard to provide flexibility while still keeping students engaged.”

For more information about MC’s online educational opportunities, click here.