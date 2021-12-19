Mississippi College professor wins award for history book

CLINTON, Miss. (AP) — A book written by an associate history professor at Mississippi College has won an award from the Mississippi Historical Society.

Christian Pinnen’s “Complexion of Empire in Natchez, Race and Slavery in the Mississippi Borderlands” was named the best Mississippi history book in 2021.

Pinnen is an associate professor of history at Mississippi College and teaches courses on U.S. history, history of the old south, Latin American survey, the American Revolution and American slavery. He is also the co-author of the book, “Colonial Mississippi: A Borrowed Land.”

The book, published by the University of Georgia Press, weaves together legal history, race, and gender to show how the interplay of Native Americans, people of African descent, and European and American settlers created the changing landscape of slavery in early Mississippi.

The Mississippi Historical Society’s Book of the Year Award goes to the best book on a subject related to Mississippi history or biography. The winner receives $700. Pinnen will accept the award and deliver a lecture during the Mississippi Historical Society’s annual meeting in Hattiesburg on March 10 and 11.

The Mississippi Historical Society, founded in 1858, encourages outstanding work in interpreting, teaching, and preserving Mississippi history.