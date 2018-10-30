Mississippi College to Host Halloween Blood Drive

Clinton, Miss. - Much more than bragging rights are on the line when Mississippi College takes on Delta State in the 2018 Heritage Bowl Blood Drive.

Blood collected will be spread out to dozens of hospitals in Mississippi.

Mississippi Blood Services buses will park on the Clinton campus October 31 and November 1.

You can donate blood from 11a.m. until 5 p.m. on either day.

Phi Theta Kappa is sponsoring the drive.

Donors get a free T-shirt.

We'll find out which school won the blood drive at the MC - Delta State football game.

That game will be in Cleveland on November 10.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m.

