CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi College (MC) is serving the needs of their college campus community by enhancing their food pantry.

The initiative of the food pantry began prior to the COVID-19 pandemic when it was reported that a high volume of students where facing with food insecurities. Leaders of MC felt that it was needed to provide a reliable source to students, faculty, and staff because of these reasons.

Even though the food pantry began through the Office of Christian Life & Leadership, many of the leaders throughout the campus have worked diligently to make this initiative possible.

Johnathan Ambrose, Associate Vice-President for the Student Experience and Dean of Students, said they used a chatbot during the COVID-19 pandemic to check in onto students to see what was needed during this time.

“We truly care about the needs of our students which is why we are doing this in the first place as well as our staff,” said Ambrose. “We are just so joyful that people are willing to step up to help this become what it is now.”

Ambrose said on the first day alone of Fall classes, they distributed 265 pounds of food to individuals who were in need.

“We just want to help those who are asking for the help,” said Ambrose. “My initial emotions was a just a sense of humility and it makes you be humbled.”

Ambrose said they have been partnering with many organizations with getting proper donations and are working towards receiving more donations as they are working hard to keep this food pantry increasing.

Individuals who are in need are asked to only have a valid staff or student ID in order to receive proper supply.

If you or an organization would like to donate onto the MC food pantry, click here.