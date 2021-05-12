Mississippi colleges to receive more than $100 million in emergency funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Wednesday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced that Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District will receive more than $100 million in emergency funding for colleges, universities, and students under the American Rescue Plan.

The funding will help local institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely, according to Thompson. At least half of the funding each institution receives will be distributed in the form of emergency cash assistance grants to students who are facing hunger, homelessness, and other hardships.

The colleges and universities in Mississippi’s 2nd District receiving funding under the American Rescue Plan are:

Alcorn State University: $15,634,269

Belhaven University: $7,057,174

Coahoma Community College: $7,423,669

Copiah-Lincoln Community College: $7,046,632

Delta State University: $7,532,196

Hinds Community College: $35,133,504

Holmes Community College: $13,323,521

Jackson State University: $23,518,059

Millsaps College: $2,063,598

Mississippi Delta Community College: $8,335, 569

Mississippi Valley State University: $8,404,710