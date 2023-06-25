JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Comic Con kicked off at the Mississippi Trade Mart on Saturday, June 24.

Organizers said the two-day event will be filled with costume and video game contests, panels by professional cosplayers and comic artists and Q&A sessions with celebrities.

“My favorite part about Comic Con is being able to dress up in cosplay, and people recognize your cosplay and compliment you on it, and it makes me feel really good,” said Molly Mayhem, who attended the event on Saturday.

“They have different events where the big the speakers come, and they speak and they tell you about different things. We went to one was about Pokémon, so we really enjoyed that. The girls got Pokémon cards, wo we were excited about that because we, we love Pokémon, and we love Harry Potter, which is what we came and dressed as,” said Ashely Vaughan, who attended the event.

Mississippi Comic Con will continue on Sunday, June 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.