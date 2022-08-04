MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi company has taken alcohol delivery into its own hands. The founder of Moonshine Mississippi received a license to deliver alcohol in the state in October 2021.

In April 2021, Gov. Tate Reeves signed House Bill 1135, which allows home delivery of liquor, beer, wine or light spirits from local package stores or retailers.

“It started right around Thanksgiving. I think we did our first order on Thanksgiving Day. It’s just been kicking off since then, and people are finally starting to recognize it’s a thing. To be licensed and then to actually put it into practice is a pretty large step. There are several stores around Madison County that are signing up for it,” explained Peter Clark, the owner of Madison Cellars.

Moonshine Mississippi is based out of Madison County and also serves Hinds and Rankin counties.

“Being a small business with limited sources has been the hardest thing for us to do. We’re changing our focus to more on marketing, so we actually talk to a lot of people. We go to local events. We use social media platforms,” explained Raj Ramarao, the founder of Mississippi Moonshine.

Once established in the Jackson-Metro area, the company plans to branch out to cities like Starkville and Oxford later this year. Moonshine Mississippi currently delivers between 12:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. The last order can be placed at 9:00 p.m., and all services end at 10:00 p.m.

“We are trying to serve the local community, and this is something new not too many people know, and I want people to try us out and give us a chance. There are some bigger companies trying to come in, but we are super confident in our pricing and our customer service. I want people to give us a chance and try us out and tell their friends,” said Ramarao.

IDs are verified using the app, and customers can order from the app or the website.

According to Mississippi law, buyers will have to prove they are at least 21, delivery people will have to be at least that old and deliveries cannot be made to any person who “appears intoxicated.” Deliveries also cannot be made to dry counties or cities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.