Mississippi county OKs plan to drain lake with failing dam

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) – Leaders in a Mississippi county have approved a plan to drain a lake where officials say a dam could fail after days of heavy rain.

The Starkville Daily News reports that Oktibbeha County supervisors endorsed the proposal during a meeting Thursday.

The process involves letting the Army Corps of Engineers pump water out of the county lake. Workers would then demolish a structure called a riser that keeps water in the reservoir.

Officials say the lake has nearly doubled in size following heavy rains, and seepage through the earthen dam caused a landslide that threatens the entire structure.