Mississippi Creates: Local Photographer Releases Portrait Book That Captures Black Culture

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Earnest J. Steed, 22, grew up in the small town of Rolling Fork, but it wasn’t until his move to Jackson that he discovered the creative scene. Inspired by the culture living throughout the city and wanting to highlight the unique features that make up Black culture across the nation, Steed felt compelled to capture his experiences through an art form he said saved his life– photography.

Highs And Lows: The Book

Highs and Lows: The Book is Steed’s first debut portrait book as an independent artist.

As people flip through the 100-page book, familiar faces in today’s music industry such as Metro Boomin’, J.I.D., Stunna 4 Vegas, Southside, Lil Yachty, Dreezy, AWGE, Dear Silas, Snoop Dogg and additional editorial work will appear.

Steed said this is not only a dream come true, but he wants to inspire other creatives in Mississippi to pursue their passion and live out their vision. To access Highs and Lows: The Book, visit here.