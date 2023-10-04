JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The man convicted of killing two Mississippi State University (MSU) students in 1994 claims new evidence will clear his name.

Willie Jerome Manning is currently on death row in Mississippi.

The Natchez Democrat reported Manning filed a successive petition for post-conviction relief last week.

He was convicted in the deaths of Jon Steckler and Tiffany Miller during a robbery attempt.

The Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel said there was no DNA or other physical evidence that linked him to the murders.

Manning was previously convicted in the 1993 murders of Alberta Jordan and Emmoline Jimmerson, but he has been cleared in those cases.