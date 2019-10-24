Mississippi Department of Health to host postpartum depression training

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Department of Mental Health (DMH) is hosting a postpartum depression training on October 30 at the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services auditorium.

The training will be guided by clinical psychologist Dr. Mallory Malkin.

DMH says the training will include information on warning signs and risk factors, evidence-based practices used in the treatment of prenatal and postpartum depression, and evidence-based screenings for postpartum depression.

According to DMH, postpartum depression affects approximately 600,000 women each year. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for postpartum women. The best strategy is to be proactive and learn as much as possible about this diagnosis before and after delivery. Common warning signs include difficulty bonding with a baby, withdrawal from family and friends, a loss of appetite, and a fear of not being a good mother.

Time & Location

Time Location 10 am – 3 pm 1280 Highway 51, Madison, Ms 39110

Registration

The training is offered at no cost, but registration is required.

To register, contact Ja’Quila Newsome at 601-359-6252.