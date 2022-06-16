JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi disAbility MegaConference will be held June 16-17 in Jackson.

This is the state’s largest event for people with disabilities, their families and professionals. Speakers and exhibitors will share the latest information on topics such as healthcare, education, employment, mental health, safety and Mississippi ABLE.

Here are the Keynote speakers for the event:

David Hale – Thursday, June 16 at 8:30 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Jackson Hilton

Jill Jacobs – Friday, June 17 at 10:00 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Jackson Hilton

Dwight Owens – Friday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Jackson Hilton

“I lost hope a long time ago in regards to being hit by a drunk driver, staying a year in the hospital expected to die. At that period of time, I didn’t know what the road ahead would be. We have no voice. People with disabilities in this state have no voice,” explained Owens, who is a motivational speaker.

Between 13 to 15 disbalities organizations have come together to make this event happen and offer resources to individuals and families who may be dealing with disabilities to get what they are looking for.

“The reason I’m here is to be in a community of people alike with disabilities and limitations and things like that. To encourage and to give them more encouragement and hope. To share that they can overcome anything by just getting out there and actually putting in the work. Desiring to change, not just being complacent,” said Hale, a motivational speaker and alcohol and drug counselor.

For more information, go to www.msmegaconference.org to see the full list of speakers, break-out sessions, exhibitors and the names of organizations hosting the annual event.