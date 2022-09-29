PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Down Syndrome Society will host the 2022 Buddy Walk at Trustmark Park in Pearl on Saturday, October 1.

The event was developed by the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) to promote acceptance and inclusion of all people with Down Syndrome.

Throughout the Buddy Walk, participants will have the chance to visit Info Alley, grab something to eat and hang out in Entertainment Alley for face painting, temporary tattoos and games. A drive-thru parade an packet pick-u will begin at 10:00 a.m. The Buddy Walk opening ceremony will begin at 10:45 a.m.

Participants will include people with Down Syndrome from the state, their families, friends, teachers, coworkers and other supporters.

Participants can register for free on the Buddy Walk website. No day-of registration will be allowed.