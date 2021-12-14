Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum set for April 6-7 in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Entrepreneurs, economic developers, innovators and future business owners are set to gather April 6-7, 2022, in Vicksburg to learn about the climate and future of entrepreneurship in Mississippi.

“The Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum is an essential opportunity to gather together individuals who are passionate about advancing ideas, creating economic impact and learning what they can do to manifest their business goals,” University of Mississippi Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “It is also a fantastic opportunity to exchange ideas with other colleges and universities in the state.”

The event also will feature a Student Business Pitch Competition on April 6. Panels on technology and innovation, student entrepreneurship and the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem will be conducted on April 7.

Attendees also can hear best practices of successful case studies and learn more about resources and strategies available from institutions of higher education and other key organizations.

Information on registration and speakers will be released soon on the forum’s website.