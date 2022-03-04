OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Aspiring business owners can learn about a range of resources available to help them succeed at the 2022 Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum, set for April 6-7 in Vicksburg.

The event will bring together leading entrepreneurs, economic developers, innovators and future business owners to learn more about the entrepreneurial climate and the future of entrepreneurship in Mississippi. It is hosted by the University of Mississippi’s McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement and Innovate Mississippi.

“Entrepreneurship is one of the cornerstones of Mississippi’s future,” said Joseph Donovan, director of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship for the MDA. “That is why it is so important to encourage and incentivize college students in this program.

Besides the entrepreneurship sessions, the event also will feature a Student Business Pitch Competition on April 6. The Mississippi Development Authority provides a financial contribution to the student winners of the competition.

Panels on technology and innovation, student entrepreneurship and the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem will be conducted on April 7.

In its seventh year, the forum provides working opportunities for aspiring business owners and thriving entrepreneurs to share practical and useful information about building a business.

“The McLean Institute is committed to making a positive impact to the state of Mississippi,” said J.R. Love, project manager for the McLean Institute. “We are thrilled to be in Vicksburg this year and look forward to university students taking part in building a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem through this forum.”

To register for the event, click here.