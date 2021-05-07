Mississippi families advised to file taxes before May deadline

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-Miss.) is urging Mississippi families to file their taxes before the upcoming May 17 deadline to ensure they receive the accurate amount in new advance monthly Child Tax Credit payments.

As part of the American Rescue Plan, families could get monthly payments of up to $300 per child beginning as soon as July.

Thompson said the best way to ensure eligible families receive their payments is to file a 2020 tax return – even if they don’t have earnings to report or don’t normally file – because the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) needs information from tax returns in order to calculate and issue advance monthly payments.