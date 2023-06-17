JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For Father’s Day weekend, people in Mississippi are celebrating special figures in their lives. In Jackson, a Father’s Day Blues Blowout Concert was held at Hank Aaron Sports Academy on Saturday.

The concert celebrated rich music, the culture of Mississippi and the importance of fathers and father figures. Fathers, who attended the event, said they enjoyed some good music.

“This my first time coming out, and I just want to have a good time for Father’s Day. Other than that, I am having a blissful day,” said one father.

Organizers said they were excited about the community response to the event.