Mississippi family searches for the long lost son of deceased Korean War Veteran

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) - As families across the country receive the remains of Korean war veterans from North Korea one Mississippi woman is desperate for closure after waiting 68 years for her brother to return home.

In a special report WJTV 12's Margaret-Ann Carter speaks with Virginia Bevill as she prays for a homecoming and searches for her brother's son after nearly 7 decades.

"We didn't have nothing to go off of except his serial number and that serial number was 34489722," at the young age of 10, Virginia Bevill seared those 8 numbers into her memory.

Now at 83 years old they're all she has of her brother, United States Army Sgt. Willie D Johns.

"He wrote to my mama two weeks before he was missing and ask her to pray for him because we're in hot spots," Bevill remembers.

Johns has been considered missing in action for 68 years.

In 2009 Bevill's hope to find her brother's remains was renewed when the Department of Defense called asking for DNA and invited the family to meet with department leaders.

"That opened up so much pain that we didn't even know we had. We hadn't even grieved because there has never been a funeral, and we will never have one, unless we find a hair, or tooth or something, any remains," Johns' niece, Rena Rambus said.

Since his remains haven't been found, there hasn't been a funeral, so all his family has is a memorial at the American Legion in Starkville, of the men who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

This family isn't just searching for closure, they're searching for a new beginning with a loved one.

Before Johns went overseas he had a baby with a woman from the Philippines, Willie Johns Junior.

"He had come home to stay with her until the baby was born and when the baby was born he stayed with the baby 8 days, then he had to leave," Bevill explained.

That was the last time Bevill and her family saw Willie Johns Junior. She says the baby's mother took the newborn and went back to her home country.

"If she went back when he was a kid then he's in Manila (Philippines) because that's where her home was from," Bevill explained.

A picture is one of two things Bevill has of Willie Johns Junior. She still holds on to the hope of meeting her nephew.

"I said mama maybe when we get there his son maybe sitting there. So I thought when I got there, I said there's a chance that we will see the child," Rambus explained.

"Even if I didn't see my brother he's got a son, I want to see him, I would loved to see him. Just to see him would be joy for me, just to see him," Bevill said.

Willie D Johns was stationed in Kunu-ri, North Korea where he is believed to have been killed.

His family is hoping that through sharing their story they'll be able to find Willie Johns Junior, who would be 68 years old.