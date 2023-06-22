RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi family will take legal action after an encounter with law enforcement turned deadly.

The family of Damien Cameron called on the Department of Justice to get involved in the case after an interaction with Rankin County deputies left the 29-year-old dead.

Deputies allegedly arrived at Cameron’s home on Foote Drive in July 2021 without a warrant and accused him of burglary.

Investigators said Cameron died after he was arrested in connection to a burglary. After he was placed in the patrol vehicle, deputies later found him unresponsive after interviewing witnesses. Cameron’s family said the deputies used excessive force.

Cameron was taken to a local hospital and was later transferred to another hospital where he died.

“It has been 24 months, and this mother has still not seen or gotten any information as to when she will see dashcam footage from what happened to her son two years ago,” said Chole Cheyenne, founder of CommunityX.

Cameron’s mother, Monica Lee Cameron, is taking legal action. She said no family should have to go through this.

“I don’t know nothing. No one even gave a phone call or made the TV announcement. Justice for Damien,” she stated.

According to an insider, Cameron’s death was the first of five people, who died in 2021 after interactions with Rankin County deputies.

“We grew up in Rankin County. I got to fear for my life ,because I look so much like my brother. We looked so much alike. That’s it. That’s a horrible feeling to feel like you might not make it,” said Cameron’s brother, Cornelius.

A study by the Leadership Conference Education Fund found that 60% of reported deaths by law enforcement involve people of color.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is handling the case in Rankin County.