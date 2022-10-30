JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – For the first time, the Mississippi Farmers Market hosted a Halloween extravaganza.

The event featured food, live music and over 30 vendors. Kids were able to get their faces painted and could participate in a costume contest.

A variety of items were sold, so there was something for everyone.

“We’ve had a really good turnout so far. We’re excited. We hope people keep coming out. It’s going to be a good event and we’re going to have a lot to offer,” said Manager Patrick Duckworth.

He said activities go on at the market every other month. From this year forward, they will continue to host the Halloween event.