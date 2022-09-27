JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market, in partnership with the Mississippi Peanut Growers Association, will host the second annual Great Mississippi Peanut Boil. The event will be on Saturday, October 1, from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

“To kick off the fall season, we want to invite the public to the second annual Great Mississippi Peanut Boil at the Mississippi Farmers Market,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “We will again boil several hundred pounds of peanuts for visitors to enjoy, compliments of Rogers Farms in Collins. The Mississippi Peanut Growers Association will also be giving out roasted peanuts. So come out this Saturday and enjoy the Great Peanut Boil with friends and family.”

Shoppers will be treated to complimentary popcorn, children’s activities including face painting and games, vendor giveaways and boiled peanuts.



The Mississippi Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.