JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Farmers Market will host the 2022 Spring Kick-Off on Saturday March 26. The celebration will take place during National Agricultural Week. There will also be hand crafts, baked goods, fresh produce, eggs, kids’ activities, and free giveaways.

Guest and shoppers could also purchase items inside the Genuine MS Store. The store is open from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays and from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. every Saturday.

“This year’s theme for Ag Week is ‘Growing a Climate for Tomorrow’ and we’re excited to offer several informational items and opportunities for the public to learn more about agriculture and see how the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce is helping to grow the future of farming,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.