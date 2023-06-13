BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – The father and son accused of firing shots at a former FedEx driver in Mississippi appeared in court on Monday for a motion hearing.

Gregory and Brandon Case have both been charged with attempted murder, conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle in connection to the January 2022 incident.

The Daily Leader reported a motion for discovery from the defense was heard first, but District Attorney Dee Bates said there was nothing new. Gregory Case’s attorney Terrell Stubbs also made a motion to view evidence, and Bates told him they could stop by his office anytime in the coming weeks.

A call of trial docket has been scheduled for July 31 at 9:00 a.m. The trial for Gregory and Brandon Case has been set for August 8 at the Lincoln County Courthouse in Brookhaven.

Brandon and Gregory Case were arrested after allegedly firing shots at D’Monterrio Gibson, who was a FedEx driver at the time. Gibson was delivering a package on Junior Trail NE.

Police said Gregory Case used his pickup truck to attempt to block the FedEx vehicle from exiting the drive.

Brandon Case (L) and Gregory Case (R) (Courtesy: Brookhaven Police Dept.)

Gibson fled the area and called his manager. Police said Brandon Case joined his father in the pickup truck, and they chased the delivery truck. According to investigators, Brandon Case repeatedly fired shots at the truck.

Police said the two men pursued the truck until it entered Interstate 55.

The father and son later surrendered to police on February 1, 2022. They were later released on bond.

In November 2022, a grand jury indicted both men on charges of attempted murder, conspiracy and shooting into a motor vehicle.

In January 2023, Gibson filed a $5 million lawsuit against the City of Brookhaven, Police Chief Kenneth Collins and two men who allegedly fired shots at him. He claimed the defendants, the city and Chief Collins delayed the proper investigation of his claims and delayed the arrest of the defendants.

The lawsuit also stated FedEx sent Gibson back to work on the same route the following day after the incident.