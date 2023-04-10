JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Instructors with the Mississippi State Fire Academy (MSFA) saved a seven-year-old boy from drowning on Sunday, April 2.

MSFA officials said instructors were performing a swim test for an in-house Surface Water & Swift Water Rescue Technician program at a local YMCA when the incident happened.

A lifeguard noticed Ethan Salina wasn’t moving and began blowing a whistle. MSFA instructors pulled the unresponsive child from the water and began treatment.

Salina shortly became responsive and began breathing on his own. He was taken by ambulance and intubated.

MSFA officials said the instructors kept in touch with Salina’s family. They said he was extubated and remembered what happened. He said he jumped in the pool, made it to the bottom and hit his head.

Salina was released from the hospital on Wednesday, April 5. The MSFA instructors are set to meet the Salinas family on Monday, April 10.