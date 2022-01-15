Mississippi Food Network, Smith Robertson Museum partner in honor of MLK

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Food Network and the Smith Robertson Museum partnered in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Museum guests who brought a canned food item received one dollar off of admission on Saturday, January 15.

Managers said they felt this was a great way to follow Dr. King’s teachings of providing for our community.

“We’re really exploring a way to do this beyond MLK weekend, and we may do this in Black History Month. We want all of our loyal visitors to stay tuned to let them know if this happens in February again,” said Gwen Harmon.

The museum is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.