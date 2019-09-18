Mississippi Forestry Association Holds 82nd Annual Meeting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Forestry Association will hold its 82nd Annual Meeting on October 1-3 at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson, Mississippi.

Members of the forestry industry will join together to learn about recent industry news and technology updates and to recognize MFA award winners for the year.

Industry speakers for this year’s meeting will include Bill Little, vice president and program manager of construction and capital projects for Enviva Partners; Casey Malmquist, president and general manager of SMARTLAM; Bill Hannah, president and CEO of East Mississippi Development Corporation; Chandler Russ, executive director of Natchez, Inc.; William N. Scaggs, executive director of the North Mississippi Industrial Development Association; and Dr. James Barnes, associate extension professor for Mississippi State University.

Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson will speak during the County Forestry Association Luncheon on Wednesday, and on Thursday morning, Cuz Strickland, executive vice president of television and related media for Mossy Oak, will be the keynote speaker for the MFA Awards Breakfast and Membership Meeting.

