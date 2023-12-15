CENTREVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Centreville has been approved for a Mississippi Trail Marker that will honor the legacy of Anne Moody and her work during the Civil Rights Movement.

The memorial to Moody will be the first Freedom Trail marker erected in Wilkinson County. The location has not been determined, but it will be posted in 2024, according to John Spann, program and outreach officer for the Mississippi Humanities Council.

The Mississippi Freedom Trail was created to commemorate the people and places in the state that played a pivotal role in the American Civil Rights Movement. As of December 14, a total of 35 new markers have been approved.

Moody’s family, along with Centreville residents, business and community leaders, were ecstatic about Moody receiving a Freedom Trail marker.

“This is exciting news,” said Frances Jefferson, Moody’s sister. “This will certainly help the current generation to understand the importance of her work for civil rights and her legacy.”

Anne Moody (Courtesy: Visit Natchez)

Moody, who was born and raised in Centreville, was a civil rights activist and the author of “Coming of Age in Mississippi,” which chronicles her life as a poor Black girl growing up under Jim Crow. The book also provides riveting accounts of her work in the struggle for civil rights.

Moody died at her home in 2015 at the age of 74. At the time of her death, she was living in Gloster, Mississippi.