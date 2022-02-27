JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society hosted its 63rd annual show in Jackson.

Vendors displayed their rocks, minerals and jewelry. Geologists and experts were present to teach guests about the rocks and minerals. Activities were also held for children.

After having to cancel due to COVID last year, organizers said they saw their largest crowd ever on Saturday, February 26. Vendors from all over the country participated in the show.

“Our vendors come from all over the United States. A lot of them are from Arkansas, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida, Ohio and Michigan. They go all over the world to get their specimens,” said Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society’s Greg Britt and Vonda Echols.

“We have a family affair here. My little girl makes gemstone pens. She makes ink pens with crystals inside of them. My mother-in-law makes stainless steel cups with geodes on them. Everybody in our family has some kind of hand in the business,” said Loraine Artisanry’s Blade Davis.

27 vendors participated in this year’s show.