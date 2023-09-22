BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Employees at General Motors Parts Distribution Center in Brandon walked out of the building on Friday, September 22 to join the United Automobile Workers (UAW) strike.

UAW President Shawn Fain called for strikes to expand against General Motors (GM) and Stellantis at 38 facilities across more than 20 states.

Dozens of employees drove their vehicles off the parking lot in Brandon on Friday and started protesting nearby.

UAW GM Chairperson Shelie Thomas said about 98 employees joined the union to strike. Caleb Wilkins, who has been employed at the distribution center for two years, wants a raise to help make ends meet.

“We work hard. We bust our butts up in there, and we’re trying to get what we deserve out of out of this strike. Get our money. Just the other day, I had to choose to sacrifice some of my wife’s medication to in order to pay rent. And I’m just tired of me and others like us have to make those decisions,” Wilkins said.

Employees at General Motors Parts Distribution Center in Brandon walked out of the building on Friday, September 22 to join the United Automobile Workers (UAW) strike. (WJTV)

The employees said they will be outside the GM Parts Distribution Center from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day until the strike is over.