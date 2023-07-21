MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Make-A-Wish Mississippi partnered with the Mississippi Nurses Foundation to grant the wish of Asia Sherron, 5.

Asia was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia at birth and has overcome a lot. Her wish was to go to Walt Disney World in Florida with her family.

On Saturday, they will board a plan to enjoy a weekend full of fun.

”We are just so excited to be able to give you this gear and hope that you have a great time. And there’s probably been a lot of nurses that have been involved in Asia’s life and in all of your lives, and just know that this is our way of giving back and saying thank you,” said Amanda Crawford, executive director for the Mississippi Nurses Foundation.

Organizers said they look to bring every eligible child’s wish to life because every child deserves a childhood.