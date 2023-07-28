JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Make-A-Wish Mississippi partnered with an accounting firm to grant the wish of 13-year-old Ella Spinks.

Ella was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in April 2022 and went through several rounds of chemotherapy treatments.

Family and friends gathered at Highball Lanes in Fondren on Friday to help surprise Ella with her wish to go to Hawaii.

Organizers said in four days, Ella and her family will board a plane to fly to Honolulu to enjoy snorkeling and swimming with dolphins.

“She has been through a lot in the last 18 months and had a lot of hard times, but she’s always kept a good attitude, and I don’t believe there is any, any child more deserving than she is. She’s a special little girl,” said George Spinks, Ella’s father.

Carr, Riggs and Ingram CPA’s helped support the Make-A-Wish project.