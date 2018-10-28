Mississippi Gospel Brunch raises money for food pantries

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-- The weather absolutely perfect for the Mississippi Gospel Brunch in Fondren.

The brunch was held along Old Canton Road benefiting Extra Table a non-profit organization that raises money for food pantries and soup kitchens across Mississippi.

"Some of the best food in the state benefiting some of the hungriest people in the state," said Martha Allen, an organizer. "It's a wonderful partnership and we look forward to working together more to feed people in the Jackson area. "

This event was a preview for the Mississippi Food and Wine Festival which will be taking place in June.

The brunch benefits families across the metro.