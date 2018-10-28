Mississippi Gov. speaks about Pittsburgh shooting

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Miss. Gov. Phil Bryant posted a statement to twitter Saturday, concerning the Pittsburgh shooting, saying we should "pray for the victims and their families."

"Evil still exists in this world and we are seeing it today, take human form," he added.



"May our Lord assuage the pain of the loved and lost."

Just after 10 a.m Monday, 11 people lost their lives when they were gunned down by a man who walked into their synagogue.

Several others were injured.

Police have suspect 48-year-old Robert Bowers in custody after he was forced to surrender at the scene nearly an hour after he opened fire, according to CBS News.



