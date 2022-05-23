JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) hosted their 40th annual Trooper of the Year banquet on Monday, May 23.

The banquet recognized the Trooper of the Year for 2021. The event was held at River Hills Country Club.

Trooper Ronnie Todd Davis, who is in Troop F in North Mississippi, was named the 2021 Trooper of the Year. He said he was honored for the opportunity and thanked staff for preparing him through the years.

“I’m proud. It pays to do this job to the best of your ability, and I want to strive to do just that,” said Davis.