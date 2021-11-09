Mississippi Housing Partnership announces Rental Assistance Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Housing Partners will host a rental assistance fair on November 13. They will assist people with applications for Mississippi Home Corporation’s (MHC) Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Daniel Memorial Baptist Church Gym in Jackson.

Agents will be on-site to help renter households affected by COVID-19 complete applications. Food boxes will be distributed, and a free clothing giveaway will take place on a first come basis.

Tenants who wish to apply at the event will need to have all required documentation:

A Valid ID

Current Lease

Landlord’s Contact Information

Proof you are at risk of homelessness or housing instability

Income documentation

If you are applying for utility assistance, you will need a copy of your most recent bill for each utility you are requesting assistance with.