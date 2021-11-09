Mississippi Housing Partnership announces Rental Assistance Fair

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Housing Partners will host a rental assistance fair on November 13. They will assist people with applications for Mississippi Home Corporation’s (MHC) Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program.

The event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Daniel Memorial Baptist Church Gym in Jackson.

Agents will be on-site to help renter households affected by COVID-19 complete applications. Food boxes will be distributed, and a free clothing giveaway will take place on a first come basis.

Tenants who wish to apply at the event will need to have all required documentation:

  • A Valid ID
  • Current Lease
  • Landlord’s Contact Information
  • Proof you are at risk of homelessness or housing instability
  • Income documentation

If you are applying for utility assistance, you will need a copy of your most recent bill for each utility you are requesting assistance with.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories