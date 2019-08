The Mississippi Immigrants’ Rights Alliance will hold a news conference today at 2 pm regarding yesterday’s immigration raids.

Along with a broad coalition of organizations including the ACLU of Mississippi and the United Food and Commercial Workers, MIRA will discuss the aftermath of the raid.

They are concerned about the safety of hundreds of immigrant families and young children.

12 News will stream the conference online, beginning at 2 pm.

