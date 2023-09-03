PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Inmates from the Mississippi Correctional Institute for Women (MCIW) became the first graduates of a Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) welding vocational program.

Officials said the 10 MCIW graduates who enrolled in the program received training at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Pearl. They used welding simulators in MDOC’s welding trailer.

The Mobile Welding Training Center, unveiled in December 2021, is housed in a 53-foot-long refurbished 18-wheel trailer. The center includes eight high-tech welding simulators and was constructed using no taxpayer funds. It moves among facilities approximately every 90 days.

The inmates received certification from the National Center for Construction Education & Research after passing rigorous tests. The center is the national standard in construction training. The graduates will be employable in a multitude of industries from ironworks to shipbuilding.

MCIW Program Director Erica Smith said this program will help graduates be in the workforce after prison.

“One of the major issues women have when they’re released from prison is they can’t find work. So we want to give them something that will help them gain employment when they leave and to help build a promising future,” Smith said.

The next step is a job fair to be hosted at the prison, which Mississippi construction industries have signed up to attend, including Ingalls Shipyards and others who need welders. Inmates can substantially shorten their time in prison by attending classes and graduating with certified diplomas in skills and trades.

In May, 12 women received seminary degrees through a partnership with MDOC and the Leavell College of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. The fully-accredited seminary program started at the state prison in Parchman about 15 years ago. The program for women started two years ago at the CMCF.