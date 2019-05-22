Local News

Mississippi jobless rate level in April as payrolls tick up

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 06:27 AM CDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 06:27 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - Mississippi's job market sent mixed signals in April, with unemployment flat and employer payrolls ticking up slightly.

The state's jobless rate was 4.9% in April, level with March. Mississippi's April 2018 jobless rate was 4.8%

The number of people looking for jobs and reporting having a job both continued falling, furthering a trend in recent months. The number of unemployed people in Mississippi rose slightly, to almost 63,000.

The number of Mississippians on payrolls - economists' top labor market indicator - rose slightly in April to 1.16 million. Payrolls were more than 11,000 above April 2018's 1.15 million.

April's U.S. unemployment rate fell to 3.6% from 3.8% in March. That's the lowest nationwide rate since 1969

Mississippi's Department of Employment Security released figures Tuesday, adjusted to cancel out seasonal changes.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team
Meet the Team

Meet the Team

Bios /

Trending Stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 5/22/19
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 5/22/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 5/21/19
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 5/21/19

  • 7 A.M. Web Weather 5/20/19
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    7 A.M. Web Weather 5/20/19