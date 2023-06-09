MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Law enforcement members from across the state of Mississippi, as well as community members, honored to life of Officer Randy Tyler in Madison.

Tyler was killed during a standoff in Brandon, Mississippi, on Thursday, June 1. A Brandon police officer was also injured during the incident and is now recovering at home.

Randy Tyler (Courtesy: Madison Police Dept.)

Tyler’s funeral was held on Friday, June 9 at Parkway Church in Madison. People lined the streets from the church to the main entrance of the Natchez Trace Cemetery.

Those who knew and worked with Tyler said he represented his community in the best of ways.

Tyler was a member of the Madison Police Department Special Response Team (SRT) and the department’s field training coordinator. He was also a supervisor in the Department’s Narcotics Division.

Before working at Madison, Tyler retired as the Chief of Police for the Ridgeland Police Department.

Community Bank has established an account to benefit Tyler’s family. Donations may be made at any of the 54 Community Bank locations.

In lieu of flowers at the funeral, memorials in Tyler’s name can be donated to the Wounded Warrior Project or Folds of Honor.