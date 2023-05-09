JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi lawmakers have joined the call for the reversal of a parole order for James Williams III.

Williams was convicted of killing his father, James Williams, Jr., and step-mother, Cindy Lassiter Mangum, in 2005 in South Jackson. He was sentenced to two life terms without the possibility of parole.

Williams was 17 at the time of the double homicide. He is set to be released on May 16 due to a U.S. Supreme Court decision ruling minors should be given the possibility of parole.

Rep. Dan Eubanks (R-District 25) was one of 27 House members who called for a reversal of the Parole Board’s decision.

“A lot of us familiarized ourselves with the case. We were like, this just doesn’t make sense, and we felt compelled to make our thoughts known. I know for the family of the deceased that they felt helpless. We’re talking about a premeditated, brutal murder of two individuals, whether it was planning it out or poisoning them or ultimately just shooting them and how he disposed of the bodies and that kicks it to a whole other level. And you have to ask yourself, if we’re not going to uphold sentences, what is the point of even giving them?” Eubanks questioned.

The family of Mangum said they were never contacted by the Parole Board before hearing about Williams’ release.