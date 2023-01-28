JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Government and organization leaders say they’re disturbed by the violent death of Tyre Nichols. They are calling for stricter law enforcement policies.

The brutal beating and death of Nichols has many asking why Memphis police acted with such force.

“What were they thinking at that moment? Is there that much rage that’s coming from all five of ya’ll that no one had enough heart to say, ‘hey man, that’s enough’,” said Christopher Cooper, president of the Better Men Society.

Senator John Horhn (D-Miss.) says there was no reason behind actions of Memphis police.

“We must all be vigilant about what justice really is, what fairness is and what equal treatment under the law ought to be,” he said.

Body cam footage of the attack on Nichols has left more questions than answers.

“It brought me all the way back to Rodey King, a young man being beaten by superiors who are supposed to be serving to protect us,” said Cooper.

Horhn is calling on stricter hiring and training practices in law enforcement.

“You don’t train someone and turn them loose, and that’s the end of it. You have to keep going back and doing modifications on human behavior and understanding human behavior,” he said.

While Horhn says he’s pleased that five officers were quickly charged with murder, he says Mississippi needs to follow suit in similar officer-involved crimes.

“Mississippi needs to do a whole lot better in these terms. We tend to sweep things under the rug or dismiss them without a whole lot of true evaluation of what might have gone wrong,” he said.

The senator is also recommending better community policing efforts to build relationship with residents.