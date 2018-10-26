Mississippi leg of I-269 officially opens
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) - Years and years of dreaming, planning and building are over. Now, residents of North Mississippi and other motorists have a simpler way of getting to I-40 in Tennessee.
Literally hundreds of people, along with state leaders gathered on I-269 to officially open the new corridor on a rainy, gray Friday in DeSoto County.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the new thoroughfare will increase economic opportunities to the area. In addition, for the first time, people will have direct interstate access to the Mississippi Delta.
