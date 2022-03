JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 4th Annual Mississippi Legends Ball will be on Saturday, March 26 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

The ball will be held at the Two Mississippi Museums.

The Annual Mississippi Legends Ball will honor women of the Mississippi Civil Rights Movement and women who are making an impact in the community. Tickets are on sale on the Eventbrite website.