Mississippi Lottery announces last day for seven scratch-off games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced that the official end-date for seven scratch-off games will be Friday, May 28. It will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:
- Game #8 – Mississippi Blues
- Game #11 – Break the Bank
- Game #22 – Electric 8’s
- Game #25 – Hit $100
- Game #27 – $200K Bonus Jackpot
- Game #28 – Hot 5’s
- Game #52 – Valentine’s Day Doubler
MLC said players have until Thursday, August 26 to redeem valid prizes for these games.