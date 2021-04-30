Mississippi Lottery announces last day for seven scratch-off games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced that the official end-date for seven scratch-off games will be Friday, May 28. It will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

Game #8 – Mississippi Blues

Game #11 – Break the Bank

Game #22 – Electric 8’s

Game #25 – Hit $100

Game #27 – $200K Bonus Jackpot

Game #28 – Hot 5’s

Game #52 – Valentine’s Day Doubler

MLC said players have until Thursday, August 26 to redeem valid prizes for these games.