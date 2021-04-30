Mississippi Lottery announces last day for seven scratch-off games

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced that the official end-date for seven scratch-off games will be Friday, May 28. It will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

  • Game #8 – Mississippi Blues
  • Game #11 – Break the Bank
  • Game #22 – Electric 8’s
  • Game #25 – Hit $100
  • Game #27 – $200K Bonus Jackpot
  • Game #28 – Hot 5’s
  • Game #52 – Valentine’s Day Doubler

MLC said players have until Thursday, August 26 to redeem valid prizes for these games.

