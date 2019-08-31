Mississippi lottery chooses vendor for machines, tickets

A Mega Millions transaction is processed at the Street Corner Market, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Cincinnati. The estimated jackpot for Friday’s drawing would be the second-largest lottery prize in U.S. history with a jackpot estimated to exceed $900 million. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi’s new state lottery says it has selected a company to provide the technology to run the gambling enterprise.

The Mississippi Lottery Corp. announced that it had signed a contract Friday with a unit of International Game Technology PLC. The London-based company is one of the nation’s top lottery vendors, along with competitor Scientific Games.

Terms of the contract were not immediately disclosed. IGT will provide a central computer system, retailer terminals and will print scratch-off tickets.

The lottery says that it aims to begin selling scratch-off tickets by Dec. 1 and begin other operations, including selling tickets for multistate lotteries in the first three months of 2020.

Mississippi has been one of six states without a lottery, but lawmakers in 2018 authorized one to help raise money for highways.

